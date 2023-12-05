Jamie Foxx pays tribute to family in first public appearance since hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his family in his first public appearance since his hospitalisation in April.

The actor, 55, made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (4 December), at which he was given the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.

After receiving a standing ovation, Foxx told the audience he would not wish what he went through on his "worst enemy."

Foxx spoke out about his health complication in July, telling fans that he “went to hell and back”.