Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a big confession to make’

Katie Price admits she has a “big confession” to make as she revealed she has been addicted to vaping for over a year.

The former glamour model told fans she had been “disrespectful” by vaping around her mother, who has undergone a lung transplant, and said she is now giving up her addiction.

Posting to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (28 August), the 46-year-old said: “I’ve got a big confession to make.

“I have been vaping for a year and it’s no good for you, especially when my mum had a lung transplant. It’s disrespectful doing it.”

She added: “I’ve got the will and strength to get rid of them.”