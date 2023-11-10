Kourtney Kardashian films Travis Barker drumming along to baby son’s heartbeat

Kourtney Kardashian has filmed her husband Travis Barker drumming along to the heartbeat of their baby son.

The Blink-182 drummer showed off his talents during a visit to the hospital as he drums along to his son’s heartbeat.

The touching video was shared to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (9 November) after his wife reportedly gave birth to their first child together.

Travis’s tattooed hands and white drumsticks can be seen in the clip, with the 47-year-old just sitting out of view.

He lines up the hitting of the drums with each beat of the heartbeat on the medical screen.