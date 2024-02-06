Liam Payne breaks down in tears while recording second album

Liam Payne broke down in tears while recording his second album, a behind-the-scenes video shows.

The former One Direction star, 30, appeared emotional in a clip posted on TikTok to promote his new single “Teardrops”.

Footage showed the singer sobbing as he put his head in his hands.

Payne said: “There were definitely a lot of teardrops shed in making these records and for the first time you really get a picture of what it was like for me each day of making this record.”