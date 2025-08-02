Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray reveals shocking connection to Lindsay Lohan

Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray has revealed his surprising link to Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan.

Discussing the upcoming movie Freakier Friday on the Friday (1 August) edition of the show, the presenter was left flustered when co-star Melvin Odoom pointed out the unexpected link between the two.

“Adil, you know Lindsay, right? Are you best mates?,” Odoom said, which prompted Ray to awkwardly laugh and say: “When I say things off air, you’re not supposed to repeat them.”

He then elaborated that the pair had dinner together 12 years ago and it was “lovely”.

“We had mutual friends and we all went out for dinner,” Ray explained. “She came along, we sat next to each other and we had a lovely evening. She’s absolutely adorable, she’s a fantastic human.”