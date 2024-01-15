Love Island’s Iain Stirling hints at ‘favourite’ to win new All Stars

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling appeared to hint at his “favourite” contestant to succeed in the All Stars series beginning on ITV tonight (15 January).

The comedian, 35, returns on Monday to provide commentary on the new series, which sees familiar faces venture back into the villa for a second chance at finding love.

As Susanna Reid asked Stirling why series one contestant Hannah Elizabeth was his favourite, he replied: “I’m not really meant to reveal favorites but I’ve talked about my love for Hannah Elizabeth for eight years now... she was just so feisty.”