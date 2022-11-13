Matt Hancock to take on more than two million flies in latest I’m a Celeb trial

Matt Hancock is gearing up to take on two million flies in his next Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary will face the swarm in what will be his fifth consecutive trial on Sunday, 13 November.

This video gives a first glimpse of Mr Hancock searching for stars while trapped in a room that “really smells.”

While some have been enjoying watching the politician squirm, others have expressed growing frustration with Mr Hancock being chosen for every trial.

