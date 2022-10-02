Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNL

Miles Teller joked about his time working with Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick, as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time.

The actor said the film united people, as it’s “not every day that you get a movie that’s loved by both the military community and the gay community.”

He added: “It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise, I mean that guy is a legend. We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie. I mean, he did his own stunts and I grew my own moustache.”

Sign up for our newsletters.