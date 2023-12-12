Molly-Mae Hague declared “I don’t care” as she addressed rumours of a split from partner Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met on reality show Love Island, have been at the centre of split rumours for several weeks after the boxer was filmed with a woman in a nightclub.

Molly-Mae, 24, has also been seen without her engagement ring and last week admitted she has been “going through it”.

In a new YouTube video on Monday (11 December), the influencer addressed the split rumours following several questions from her followers.