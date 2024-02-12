Netflix has released the first trailer for Scoop, its film dramatising Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

The movie stars Gillian Anderson as the former BBC newsreader, Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York, and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, the producer who secured the 2019 interview.

Based on McAlister’s book Scoops, the drama depicts how the interview was set up and how it unfolded.

In the real-life interview, Maitlis asked Prince Andrew about Virginia Giuffre’s claims that she was made to have sex with him multiple times when she was 17 under the orders of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew denied these claims during the interview.