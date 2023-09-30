Pink kicks out concertgoer after reading their offensive sign: ‘Get that cancer out’

Singer Pink had a concertgoer ejected from her San Antonio show on Monday night (25 September) after he held up a message that appeared to say “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

The music artist had a short interaction with the man, who was shouting about circumcision before holding up his phone screen to show her the message.

“Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you?” Pink said from the stage, before asking: “Do you feel good about yourself? Are you gonna be all right?”

She then called for him to be removed by security, adding: “Get that cancer out of here.”