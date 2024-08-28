Pink shares touching backstage moment with daughter Willow seconds before DNC duet

Singer Pink revealed a touching moment she shared with her daugther Willow, seconds before they took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

The 44-year-old singer is seen offering reassurance to her 13-year-old daughter in a new clip she shared on Instagram on Tuesday (27 August).

Pink tells Willow: “Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will. It’s going to be brilliant.”

Seconds later Pink and Willow took to the stage at the DNC on 22 August to perform Pink’s hit song “What About Us?”