Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:32
Pink shares touching backstage moment with daughter Willow seconds before DNC duet
Singer Pink revealed a touching moment she shared with her daugther Willow, seconds before they took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention.
The 44-year-old singer is seen offering reassurance to her 13-year-old daughter in a new clip she shared on Instagram on Tuesday (27 August).
Pink tells Willow: “Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will. It’s going to be brilliant.”
Seconds later Pink and Willow took to the stage at the DNC on 22 August to perform Pink’s hit song “What About Us?”
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:45
Tana Ramsay cries as she opens up on heartache of losing stillborn son
01:05
Anton Du Beke weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing bullying row
01:04
Unusual food beauty hack helps keep hair hydrated and shiny
00:46
Trump makes bold declaration about new batch of digital trading cards
00:25
Emma Raducanu fights back tears after US Open defeat
01:45
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
00:56
David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:58
Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a confession to make’
00:28
Ludacris drinks water from glacier prompting health concerns from fans
00:19
Father filmed bouncing on bog ground: ‘Like walking on sponge cake’
01:20
Father interviews daughter on every first day of school in viral video
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32