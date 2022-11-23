Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December

Harry and Meghan’s much-anticipated docuseries is expected to be premiered in early December.

Rumours were circulating that backlash to The Crown caused Netflix to push back the release date until 2023.

However, Page Six is now reporting that the series will be dropped on 8 December.

Speaking about the show with Variety, Meghan said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

The name of the docuseries has not yet been released.

