Richard Ayoade, the host of the 2022 Bafta TV Awards, wasted no time and in the first minutes of his opening speech for the event made a joke about Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

The comedian is hosting the ceremony honour the best British and international contributions to television at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Ayoade told the audience: “In 1955, there were only six categories. Barely enough time to get up from your seat and slap someone before the whole ceremony would be over.”