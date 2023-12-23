Sam Ryder reacts as 'You're Christmas To Me' misses out on Christmas No 1 spot

Sam Ryder paid tribute to Wham! after the iconic pop duo beat him to Christmas number one on Friday, 22 December.

The Eurovision star, 34, narrowly missed out as Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ was crowned Christmas number one, with his track ‘You’re Christmas to me’ taking second.

“Big up Andrew, big up the whole Wham! team. Just absolutely unstoppable force and rightly so,” Mr Ryder said in a video posted to his Instagram.

“You know what, it feels great to be the filling in a Wham! and Mariah (Carey) sandwich,” he added.

Wham! members Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, released the festive track in 1984 but it took until Friday night for it to hit Christmas number one.