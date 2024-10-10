Author Sophie Kinsella reveals brain tumour left her unable to hold pen

Author Sophie Kinsella has revealed she was left unable to hold a pen after undergoing a gruelling eight-hour surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic author gave her first live TV interview with Lorraine Kelly on Thursday (10 October), after going public with her diagnosis back in April.

The 54-year-old said: “I lay in hospital and I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t hold a pen.

“I practiced signing Sophie Kinsella and it was an absolute mess.

“I got my phone and put it on dictate function and said what happened so I could remember it.

The author also promoted her new book What Does It Feel Like - which explores her cancer diagnosis.