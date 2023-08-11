Les Dennis unveiled as final Strictly contestant after star leaked news ‘weeks ago’

Les Dennis has been announced as the fifteenth and final celebrity to complete the Strictly Come Dancing lineup for this year.

The former Family Fortunes host has been a strong rumour for some time, after he claims his daughter put together a list of songs he ‘might like to dance to’ for producers, and accidentally tweeted it out.

“I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday”, Dennis said in a statement.

“In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”