Krishnan Guru-Murthy is hoping to “surprise everybody” with his dance choice for week eight of Strictly Come Dancing.

He will be performing a Samba with Lauren Oakley, set to “Bamboléo” by Gipsy Kings.

“If I can pull this one off, then I hope I can surprise myself and everybody else,” Guru-Murthy said on Strictly: It Takes Two.

“It’s a big hill to climb this week, it’s a serious week because of Blackpool. Everything feels a bit more serious and at stake.”

Guru-Murthy added that there have been times when he felt like he was “crumbling inside” but he is not feeling like that this week.