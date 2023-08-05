Taylor Swift hugs Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka at Los Angeles concert

Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka Bryant, as she hugged the six-year-old at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles on Thursday, 3 August.

The singer gave the black "22" hat to the daughter of the late NBA legend and his wife Vanessa at the SoFi Stadium.

Vanessa wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and her late husband together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert.