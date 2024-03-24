Ultra Miami attendees roll around in mud before festival evacuated due to weather

Miami’s Ultra festival was cut short due to adverse weather conditions on Friday (22 March), however, attendees made the most of the muddy conditions while they still could.

Festival-goers were filmed rolling around in mud and dancing in the rain to their favourite DJs, despite flash flooding and hurricane warnings in place.

Events resumed on Saturday (23 March), however, the weather didn’t seem to let up, and guests were advised to turn up with caution.

Artists including Calvin Harris and Eric Prydz will take to the stage tonight (24 March).