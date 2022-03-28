Will Smith breaks down winning Best Actor after hitting Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith broke down in tears during his Oscars acceptance speech after hitting Chris Rock on stage.

In what is being called “the most insane moment” in Oscars history, Smith punched Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor went on to receive the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard delivering a lengthy, teary speech that addressed the incident.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.