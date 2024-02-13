Huge moose attempts to steal food from trolley after approaching terrified shopper

A huge moose attempted to steal a woman’s shopping from her trolley in Anchorage, Alaska, a video shows.

Amber Rotar had finished her weekly shopping at Costco when the huge male appeared next to her car on Saturday, 10 February.

Unfazed by the vehicles and people around him, it eyed up the food in her trolley as she urged him to “scooch” away.

She attempts to bribe the moose with sweet potatoes before saying: “No ears back buddy.”

A moose pinning its ears back is an indication they are likely to charge.

“Fortunately he wasn’t displaying any aggression, so I wasn’t fearful as much as experiencing a healthy dose of apprehension,” Ms Rotar later said.

Heavy snowfall in the area reduces food sources for wild animals, causing Moose to venture closer to humans.