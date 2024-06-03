Alligator’s mating call caught on camera in Florida

An alligator making a mating call was caught on camera in Florida at the Gulf Islands National Seashore on 30 May.

The reptile was filmed writhing up and down in the water while letting out low growls.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator courtship begins annually in early April and mating starts in May or June.

Females will build a nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July.

Approximately 63-68 days is needed for incubation and hatching begins from mid-August until early September.