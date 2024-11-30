Independent TV
Disabled boy fulfils dream of walking mother down aisle at her wedding
A young boy with a rare condition fulfilled his dream of walking his mother down the aisle at her wedding.
Ten-year-old Frankie has a mitochondrial disease that presents him with significant physical challenges.
He has been helped by the Gympanzees charity, founded by a physiotherapist frustrated at the lack of specialist equipment for her patients, which works with disabled children to provide them with regular play and exercise.
The organisation hopes to raise £8m for the UK’s first fully accessible exercise, play, and social centre for disabled children and young people.
Emotional footage shows the moment Frankie walked beside his mother during the ceremony to huge applause.
