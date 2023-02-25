A Ukrainian artist who fled the war is selling paintings depicting the atrocities seen from her basement during the occupation by Russian soldiers.

Alina Kosenko, from Bucha, survived the massacre, before returning to her home only to find that everything had been stolen.

Her work shows bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and the devastation left behind when troops withdrew.

"When it was quiet enough I went up from my basement", she says of how the paintings happened. "On the sixth day a missile hit my roof."

