‘Uncommonly large’ pod of killer whales spotted off coast of San Francisco

Roughly two dozen killer whales were spotted last month off the coast of San Francisco in an uncommonly large grouping of orcas for northern California.

The orcas were likely together celebrating a kill of sea lions or seals on 7 May near the Farallon Islands, about 28 miles west of San Francisco, when a whale-watching boat tour saw them.

Killer whales are more commonly seen in the deep canyon beneath Monterey Bay, located around 75 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

A number of whales can be seen breaching the water in the impressive footage.