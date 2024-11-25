Parents of four-year-old with cystic fibrosis raise more than £30,000

The parents of a four-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis, whose gene pairing makes him “one of 50 cases in the world” have raised more than £30,000 to help fight the currently incurable condition.

Duane and Deborah McCreadie’s son Xander was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) - a condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system - at six months old in 2021.

In the video, dad Duane spoke about the Trust’s pioneering research into treating the illness. “I would watch some of the research being done and it’s mind boggling.”