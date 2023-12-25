Prince Louis steals show at Christmas carols in adorable moment with Kate

Prince Louis stole the show at the Princess of Wales' Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Sunday, 24 December.

The young royal joined his family as Princess Kate hosted a festive carol service at Westminster Abbey, with a theme focusing on the importance of early childhood as part of her Shaping Us campaign.

Louis, five, shared a sweet moment with his mother as Jim Broadbent read The Father Christmas Letters by JRR Tolkien, nudging Kate and appearing to say "mama".