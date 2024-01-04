David Beckham left ‘gutted’ as £6m home damaged in Storm Henk

David Beckham said he was "gutted" after Storm Henk wreaked havoc on his £6m home in the Cotswolds.

The former footballer, 48, posted a picture of damage to a tree in the surrounding area to his property, appearing thankful that the chaos "could have been worse."

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from 12pm on Thursday (4 January) with rainfall expected to travel in a north-east direction across the south of England, lasting until 3am on Friday.

There is a “small chance” that communities could become cut off by flooded roads.