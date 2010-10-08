Anti-vandal glass test backfires spectacularly during live demonstration

A live demonstration of anti-vandal glass backfired spectacularly, a video from Russia shows.

In footage shared by Instagram user @ser_eriko on 29 March, a salesperson invites a man to test the durability of the screen in front of him.

The man delivers a punch, before the glass immediately blacks out and the supposedly impenetrable screen breaks.

“Right hook. Today I was asked to test anti-vandal glass, so I tested it. Funny and sad,” the Instagram user captioned the video.