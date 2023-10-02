Father flies to Ibiza for night out for less than London to Birmingham train ticket

A father spent £25 jetting to Ibiza for a night out, with nothing but a change of clothes in a carrier bag.

Andy Armstrong, 63, got a Ryanair flight from Newcastle Airport to Eivissa Airport, Ibiza, for just £25, on August 21, at 5pm.

Armed with nothing but a spare change of clothes in an Asda carrier bag, he set off - touching down at 9pm.

He made his way straight to San Antonio for a pint, before heading to nightclub Pacha.

He left the club at 6am and walked three miles to Ushuaia, in Playa den Bossa, for a £50 hotel breakfast.

It was then time for Andy to head back to the airport for his 1.30pm £130 Jet2 return flight.