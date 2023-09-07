Adventurous 93-year-old goes ‘out in style’ as ashes scattered by drone

The daughter of an “adventurous” 93-year-old has fulfilled her mother’s wish to have her ashes scattered using a drone and said it was the most fitting way for her to “go out in style”.

Pauline Polhill, from Evercreech, Somerset, died on Christmas Eve 2022, after a previously undetected cancer spread to the outside of her lungs.

She got the idea to scatter her ashes with a drone after hearing about it on the radio.

“It was so spectacular and really overwhelming,” daughter Beverley Charnley said of spreading the ashes.

“My mum would have just loved that.”