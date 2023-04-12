Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex will attend the King’s Coronation on Saturday 6 May by himself.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, will remain in California and will not be making an appearance.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May," a statement from the Palace reads.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey where there are expected to be 2,000 guests in attendance.

