Christine McGuiness reassures fans she is wearing bikini bottoms in Instagram clip

Christine McGuinness has taken to Instagram to reassure fans she was wearing a pair of bikini bottoms in a video shared on Instagram over the weekend.

In the clip, she can be seen reaching for a ball on a ledge high up in her house, after her children had managed to get it stuck.

“Got it! I am wearing a bikini under the top just saying,” McGuinness wrote, referencing her tan bottoms that, on first glance, are hard to make out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.