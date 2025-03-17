The Princess of Wales was full of smiles as she attended the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade in a solo engagement on Monday (17 March).

Catherine, who is colonel of the regiment, missed the celebrations last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

The princess, who is gradually returning to public duties following her treatment, presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen at the Wellington Barracks in London on Monday.

The princess appeared to be in fine spirits as she was seen laughing with the guards, before kneeling down to pet Turlough Mór, the Irish Wolfhound who works as the regiment’s mascot.