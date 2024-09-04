Katie Price pokes fun at those taking interest in financial situation

Katie Price referenced a viral TikTok video as she poked fun at those taking an interest in her financial situation.

The 46-year-old recited the popular "Very demure, very mindful" sound made popular by creator Jools Lebron in a video posted following the latest hearing related to her bankruptcies.

A judge adjourned the hearing after Price's lawyers asked for her to attend a “private interview” with barristers representing the trustee of her bankruptcies.

"Dealing with my finances privately is very respectful, and very demure," Price said while holding her dog.