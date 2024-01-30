Queen Camilla hosted her first guests at Windsor Castle after King Charles III left hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King’s consort was all smiles during a reception for the centenary celebrations of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.

Camilla, who created a tiny manuscript for the dolls’ house library, made her guests laugh when she quipped: “I hope your eyesight hasn’t deteriorated that much – certainly mine did.”

It comes after the King underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition.

Charles could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates, according to reports.