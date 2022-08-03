Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life

Love Island 2022 finalist Tasha Ghouri has revealed that she wants to support the deaf community through charity now that her summer of love in the villa has came to a close.

Tasha was the show’s first deaf contestant, and she says she would like to become an ambassador for several organisations to help raise awareness.

The 23-year-old wears a cochlear implant to enable her to hear, and after making it all the way to the show’s final, says she wants to continue representing the community.

