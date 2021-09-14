Hilarious footage shows the moment a man dives into a lake before realising it is extremely shallow.

He is seen on a small boat with friends, when he rips off his T-shirt and confidently jumps overboard. He hits the bottom immediately and tumbles over as his mates burst out laughing.

Jay Tropez, who filmed the funny scene at King Lears Lake in Charnwood, England, in July, said : “I recorded my mate Johnny diving right in! Turned out it was only as deep as a puddle!"