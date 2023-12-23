Talk show host Maury Povich makes comeback to deliver orangutan’s paternity results

The Denver Zoo employed Maury Povich to announce the paternity tests for a baby orangutan recently born at the zoo (19 December).

The zoo was unsure which orangutan, 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya, fathered their baby Siska, and took the opportunity to use the former host of Maury to announce the results.

“This is really important,” said Mr Povich while dressed in a tuxedo before accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys.

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani, you are the father!” he exclaimed in the video, pulling the DNA results from an envelope just like he did on his long-running daytime TV show.