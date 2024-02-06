Pigeon tries to yank McDonald’s from woman as she eats burger

A peckish pigeon flew at a woman’s face to try and steal her McDonald’s out of her hands as she was eating at a branch in Hawaii.

Tammy Taylor was visiting Honolulu in April 2023 with her daughter when they decided to eat lunch at the fast food restaurant.

The mother was about to tuck into a burger when the bird jumped onto her arm from the table.

Taylor attempted to carry on with her lunch but the pigeon, which was on her shoulder, attempted to prise the food out of her hands using its beak.