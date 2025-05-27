Megan McKenna has shared the loss of a family member with her fans, saying that she will “miss them forever”.

The TV personality revealed on Instagram that she has been “hit hard” by the death of Daisy, her dog, who died aged 17.

McKenna shared a reel of touching moments shared between the pair, including them cuddling and out on walks, to her three million followers on Sunday (25 May).

The montage is set to the song “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, which the star said she would often sing to her pooch but replace “crazy” with “Daisy.”

“Daisy, thank you for being by my side through every tear, laugh and milestone”, McKenna said in another post.