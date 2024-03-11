Harry and Meghan share heartfelt moment with family of Uvalde school shooting victim

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to the family of one of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, over the weekend.

Harry and Meghan sang “Happy Birthday” to the sister of schoolteacher Irma Garcia, who was one of 21 killed in the 2022 massacre.

Footage shared on social media by the mother-of-four's nephew, John Martinez, showed Meghan holding a birthday cake while Harry stood behind her.

The couple then sang with the family.