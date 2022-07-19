Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacre

Angry parents confronted Texas school board members on Monday, 18 July, following the publication of a report into the massacre that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Tina Quintanilla-Taylor, whose daughter survived the shooting, let her daughter speak before the board.

“This was the last dress that all my friends saw me [in],” the eight-year-old said.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the school.

Almost 400 troopers deployed to the school waited 77 minutes before entering the classroom where the gunman was to kill him.

