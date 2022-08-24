Little boy reunited with paramedic who saved his life as a newborn

A young boy has been reunited with a paramedic who helped save his life as a newborn baby.

Isaac Hoey, four, was airlifted to paediatric intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle when he was six weeks old after he stopped breathing at home.

At hospital, it was discovered that he had bronchiolitis.

Footage captures Isaac meeting Andy Mawson, the paramedic who helped him.

“I still remember how tiny Isaac was... it was a pleasure to meet him again four years later and see how much he has grown,” Mr Mawson said.

