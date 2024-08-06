Radio presenter accidentally reveals surprise party for Team GB medallist live on air

A radio presenter accidentally spoiled a surprise for a Team GB Olympic gold medallist before he returned home from the Paris 2024 games.

Tom Dean was part of a team with James Guy, Matt Richards, and Duncan Scott, who retained their men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay title last week.

Speaking to Jordan North and Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast, the Olympian said he was looking forward to returning home following his victory.

However, Stark accidentally revealed details of the reception awaiting the swimmer upon his arrival.