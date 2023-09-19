Owl makes miraculous recovery after getting head stuck in front grill of car

An owl has made a miraculous recovery after getting its head stuck in the grill of a car overnight.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in Stonham, Suffolk, is no stranger to badly injured birds that are brought in after being hit by cars.

However, Dolly Cook, the sanctuary’s animal and bird trainer, was surprised when a holidaying couple brought in a tawny owl that had got stuck in the grill of their car.

“He spent the night hanging from the car until the couple found him the next morning and brought him into us,” she explained.

Despite suffering severe bruising and swelling around its head, the owl was nursed back to health over the course of a few days and is due to be released back into the wild soon.