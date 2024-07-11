Pod of whales surrounds rower in Atlantic: ‘So scary’

In a stunning encounter in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday 7July, a rower got up close with a large pod of whales.

Tom Waddington, a UK-based ski coach, captured footage of what he estimates were over 1,000 long-finned pilot whales.

He captured the videos while rowing solo more than 100 nautical miles off the Newfoundland coast.

The footage shows the whales swimming around his boat, reportedly rocking it as they passed, which Waddington described as “an amazing sight but also so, so scary”.

Waddington is undertaking a 2,000 nautical miles journey to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.