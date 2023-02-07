A personal trainer says he has lost over half a stone despite eating 10 slices of pizza every day for a month.

Ryan Mercer claims to have consumed the Italian staple for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for 30 days.

The 34-year-old took on the challenge in an effort to show how how calorie deficit diets allow people to lose weight without restricting their favourite foods.

Mercer says he ate two pitta pizzas and one larger dough-based pizza per day equating to ten slices a day.

“We don’t have to restrict our favourite foods to get results,” he said.

