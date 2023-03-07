SUV crashes through cafe window directly into podcast presenters during recording

The moment an SUV smashed through a cafe was caught on camera by a podcast crew that was filming inside.

Nathan and Alexsey Reyes were casually recording their podcast when a black Chevy Tahoe crashed through the glass directly into them.

“So quiet in here,” one of the podcasters can be heard remarking in the clip just seconds before they were nearly hit by the car.

They were filming for their “November Romeo” podcast in Houston, Texas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.